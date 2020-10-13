Statesville, NC Native Takes Top Prize at LGMA Fan Awards

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on October 13, 2020 – 9:16 am -

Kings Mountain, NC- National award winning singer and songwriter, Shellem Cline was awarded the two most sought after awards at the 2020 Lighthouse Gospel Music Association’s Fan awards. The LGMA presented Cline with the “Music Evangelist of the Year” award and his hit tune “Little Pink Glasses” was awarded song of the year. Due to COVID-19, the LGMA 2020 awards show was held virtually, and Shellem along with his daughters Ella and Lena, for whom the tune was written, was watching with his family from their home.

Cline stated that “Winning the two awards this year was a blessing, but I believe the best part of it all was to see the excitement of Ella and Lena when “Little Pink Glasses” was called.” Cline’s brother caught the kids entire reaction on video and the video has surfaced on social media. Cline continued saying “God has been so good and He has given me two of the most beautiful girls in the world and im so thankful that I could share this moment with the 2 most important people in my life.” To view the kids reaction click the link https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=OGnuMURrtZs and you can learn more about Shellem Cline at www.shellemcline.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related