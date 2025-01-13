STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED RELEASE FROM THE KRAMERS

Nashville, TN – As the new year kicks off, StowTown Records has announced the release of a brand-new recording from musically gifted family, The Kramers. Soli Deo Gloria, translated “To the glory of God alone,” features a collection of 13 songs that offer honor and praise to the Creator of the universe.

Soli Deo Gloria once again pairs The Kramers with multi-award winning producer/arranger Wayne Haun to bring a recording that captures the essence of true worship. With powerful lyrical content, this project combines masterful vocals and instrumentation to create a sound that transports each listener into God’s presence.

Haun shared his sentiments about the recording, “The Kramers are some of the only artists I know who can release an album and already have it be a success. Their single releases have already landed on some of the most loved editorial playlists around the world. Now we get to experience the entire recording, and that’s something to celebrate!”

With this latest release, Scott and Rachel Kramer, along with their daughter, Maria, and son-in-law, Ben Wolfe, continue to provide audiences with the rich diversity that has made them favorites with listeners of all ages. Soli Deo Gloria will no doubt set a new standard for this extraordinary family.

The debut single, “There’s A Light Shining In Bethlehem,” was welcomed by radio stations nationwide and added to multiple editorial playlists throughout the Christmas season, as it was released prior to the 2024 holidays. Other songs on the recording that are expected to receive national attention include “He Remembers My Sin No More,” an upbeat, sure-to-get-your-toes-tapping tune that celebrates the grace and mercy of a forgiving Father, as well as “Cleft Of The Rock,” a moving ballad of prayer from prolific writers Marcia Henry, Blake Walker and Allison Speer. The title cut from the pens of Steven Taylor and Geron Davis, is a true song of praise that is complemented by lush orchestrations and a choral accompaniment that truly captures the wonder and glory of the King of kings and Lord of lords.

Maria Kramer expressed her thoughts about their new release, “Soli Deo Gloria is a collection of songs we have worked on for two years. Our hope and prayer is for these songs to resonate in the hearts of many and carry people through all seasons of life, remembering that God is always with them, and He receives ALL the glory and praise!”

Over the past five years, The Kramers have enjoyed tremendous success, including the 2020 nomination from readers of The Singing News Magazine for New Artist of theYear, as well as multiple radio hits “Sing Me There,” “What the Soldiers Didn’t See” and “I Know There’s a Heaven.” Building on the momentum of their previous release, Soli Deo Gloria seems to be the recording that may very well catapult this flourishing family into yet another realm of success, as it transports the listener to a place of worship!

Distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony, Soli Deo Gloria is available on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream the full project here.

Track List:

Soli Deo Gloria

And We Will

Chorus Of Jesus

Never A Yes

He Loved My Soul

Some Things Never Change

He Remembers My Sin No More

Psalm 34

My Heart Loves

Everyone

Cleft Of The Rock

Hallelujah To The Risen Savior

There’s A Light Shining In Bethlehem

