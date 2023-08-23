StowTown Records Announces Multiple 2023 GMA Dove Award Nominations

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is thrilled to share their multiple nominations for the 2023 Dove Awards. Label co-founder and producer, Wayne Haun, has garnered six nominations. Haun’s nominations once again include Producer of the Year, as well as four production nominations for Southern Gospel Album of the Year and one as a songwriter for a Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year nomination. StowTown artists Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Triumphant Quartet, The Perrys, The Steeles and Tiffany Coburn, along with StowTown Worship artist The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, are all nominees for the 54th annual GMA Dove Awards.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s debut StowTown Worship release, A Night of Worship, garnered three nominations. “He’s Been Faithful,” featuring TaRanda Greene and written by Carol Cymbala, received a nod for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year. The album, co-produced by Carol Cymbala and J. Daniel Smith, is up for Inspirational Album of the Year. Its companion product for church choirs is nominated for Musical/Choral Collection of the Year. The arrangements for this collection were orchestrated by J. Daniel Smith, Chris McDonald, Jim Hammerly and Bradley Knight.

StowTown Records saw two albums nominated for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. Hymns & Worship by Triumphant Quartet is a collection of the group’s favorite hymns and worship songs, as well as a few popular CCM songs which they enjoyed arranging for their sound. Hymns & Worship was produced by Wayne Haun, Scotty Inman and Kris Crunk. Also in the Southern Gospel Album of the Year category is John 3:16 by The Perrys. It was produced by Wayne Haun and has yielded three radio hits, including their current single, “Calvary’s Touch.”

The gifts keep coming for Ernie Haase & Signature Sound from their GRAMMY® nominated album Keeping On, which received the 2022 Dove Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. The song, “I Know My Savior Cares,” written by Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey, received a 2023 nomination for Southern Gospel Song of the Year. StowTown artist The Steeles also received a nomination in this category for their song “A Hundred Different Altars.” Written by Brad Steele, Joel Lindsey and Brad Guldemond, “A Hundred Different Altars” is on their album Be The Reason and spent several weeks in the top ten on the Power50 Weekly Music Chart in early 2023.

Tiffany Coburn’s song “Matchless,” featuring CCM artist Point Of Grace, garnered a nomination for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. “Matchless” was written by Jeff Bumgardner and Val Dacus and was released digitally with a roots/country mix in January 2023.

StowTown Records CEO and President Landon Beene, shares, “Following the 2022 launch of StowTown Worship, we are pleased to have nominations across multiple genres of Gospel Music, including the Inspirational, Musical/Choral Collection, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass/Country/Roots and Producer categories. We never take these nominations lightly as they are a testament to the hard work of our artists, label team and distributor, Provident/Sony. It is an honor to be recognized in this way among our industry peers. As always, it is an even greater honor to carry the Gospel in song to people around the world.”

The 54th GMA Dove Awards show will take place live and in-person at the Allen Arena at Nashville’s Lipscomb University on October 17, 2023, and will be televised exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) on October 20, 2023.

