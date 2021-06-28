StowTown Records Announces Upcoming Digital Release From Paid In Full With New Single “Too Much”

Nashville, TN – In honor of their 30th anniversary, the vocal group Paid In Full has joined forces with StowTown Records to release a brand new digital recording. 30th Anniversary marks the group’s debut digital recording under the StowTown label. This commemorative collection will feature 26 favorites released for the first time digitally, as well as four brand new songs arranged by multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun. Today, their first radio single, “Too Much” is available at all digital music outlets.

Longtime friends Lance Moore, Bradley Littlejohn and Jeff Crews, collectively known as Paid In Full, originally organized in 1991. Just a few short years after beginning, their second record captured the ear of the late gospel music legend, Jake Hess, who began mentoring the trio. The multi-Grammy winner and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member even made a guest appearance on the trio’s 1998 recording, In All I Do. Over the years, Paid In Full has enjoyed hit radio releases and appearances on large and small stages nationwide.

Among the collection of songs included on 30th Anniversary, listeners will find popular radio hits like “What The Storm Did Not Know,” “Sailing Toward Home” and “I Could Sing About Heaven.” Three previously released songs featuring guest artists are included as well: “When My Master Walks With Me” features Jake Hess; “My Soul Is Firmly Anchored” features Gene McDonald; and “It Won’t Be Long” features Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Like most recording artists, Paid In Full has experienced their share of changes and even a recording hiatus through the years. With this new digital release, all three members are thrilled to have the opportunity to present new music, as well as reintroduce audiences to songs that continue to offer an eternal message. “It’s so good to be back together singing and having so much fun,” states Jeff Crews. “We have no blood relation, but we are brothers who learned to sing harmony together.”

“Singing with Paid In Full has been a great joy in my life,” group member Bradley Littlejohn relates. “This chapter in our story is one I look forward to sharing as well.” Group member Lance Moore adds, “We are so excited to see what God has in store with this StowTown collaboration.”

“I’ve known Bradley, Lance and Jeff for quite some time. They are great guys who have a tremendous work ethic and a true desire to present quality music that touches the hearts of listeners. Their smooth harmonies are incredible, and it is a privilege for our company to have the opportunity to offer their music to new audiences worldwide,” states StowTown President Landon Beene.

With 30th Anniversary, Paid In Full celebrates three decades of delivering listeners rich harmonies that will continue to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages from all walks of life.

Distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony, 30th Anniversary will be available on digital platforms worldwide on August 13, 2021. Download or stream “Too Much,” HERE.