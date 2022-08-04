STOWTOWN RECORDS UNVEILS WORSHIP IMPRINT WITH BROOKLYN TABERNACLE AS FLAGSHIP ARTIST

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Expanding its reach as a burgeoning leader in multi-genre entertainment, independent Gospel Music label StowTown Records announces the launch of its newest imprint, StowTown Worship. Created to serve the Church with a diverse range of music and resources, StowTown Worship has signed world-renowned genre pioneers The Brooklyn Tabernacle as its flagship artist.

In celebration, the label is set to make seven of the group’s acclaimed recordings from their historic catalog available for the first time on digital platforms. Leading the way is tomorrow’s reissue of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s first GRAMMY®-winning release, 1993’s Live…We Come Rejoicing, as well as the 1995 GRAMMY®-winning album Praise Him…Live! Five additional catalog releases will bow later this month, ahead of StowTown Worship’s new recording from The Brooklyn Tabernacle in October.

“Our company has always had a heartbeat and passion for the Church, so the addition of StowTown Worship is a natural progression of our vision,” explains Landon Beene, partner, StowTown Records and StowTown Worship. “It is fitting to announce this brand-new venture with the signing of the beloved Brooklyn Tabernacle as our debut artist on the StowTown Worship label. We are thrilled about this new journey and excited for what the future holds.”