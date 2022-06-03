Summer Sizzles with StowTown Records New Release from The Taylors

Nashville, TN – As summer begins, StowTown Records is keeping the music hot with a new album release from The Taylors. Love Is The Voice marks their first release in two years and features the North Carolina-based group delivering a musical collection that includes all four siblings for the first time in eight years.

With Love is the Voice, The Taylors demonstrate rich vocal harmonies, delivered with personal conviction. Chris Taylor shares, “We are beyond excited to present our newest musical release Love is the Voice. This album was born from a desire to encourage listeners to hear and believe the promises of God. From the gorgeous orchestrations to the delightful vocal arrangements, each song is hand-selected to highlight the abilities of the singer and display their desire to worship God. As a special surprise, and much to the delight of fans of the original group, Leslie (Perkins) has joined us, adding her beautiful soprano voice to this project. We invite you to listen to the message of this incredible album; we know you won’t be disappointed.”

This recording affords The Taylors yet another opportunity to work with multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun, who always seems to bring songs that offer encouragement and inspiration to the album. Additional songwriters whose compositions are included in the nine-song recording include Scotty Inman, Lee Black, Chris Binion, Dave Clark and Karen Peck Gooch, just to name a few. And while most of the songs are new, there is one more familiar song included on the album. “I’m Loving You More Every Day” was made popular as a worship chorus by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. Haun explains, “Most people didn’t know that this song had verses. Jimmy and Becky Pearce brought in Aaron Wilburn to write a second verse; and the song, with both verses, has never been recorded until now. After lying dormant for 30-plus years, we get to hear this popular song in a whole new way.”

For a season, The Taylors, Jonathan, Chris, Leslie and Suzanne (Hise), have limited their travel to be with their young families. However, their music is connecting with concert goers throughout the country and across the globe via radio and streaming. This is just one reason why they place great emphasis on their song choices. These songs, coupled with what producer Wayne Haun calls “smooth, silky sounds,” make The Taylors a perennial fan favorite. “The Taylors choose heartfelt material and consistently offer the most comforting sounds; you know, the ones that you could sit and listen to all day. Nothing beats a family blend, and these four have such tight harmonies that you often can’t tell who is singing which part. They truly become one unit – one voice.”

Love is the Voice is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and is available at all digital outlets worldwide HERE as well as from http://www.TheTaylorsMusic. com/shop.

Love is the Voice Track List:

God, Do It Again

Love Is The Voice

What I Know

I’m Loving You More Every Day

Only Passing Through

Break Me Back To You

Look What He’s Done For Me

Proclaim The Name (Jesus, Jesus)

Better Land

