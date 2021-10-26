The 2021 Diamond Awards Show Tonight in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The Diamond Awards is a yearly award ceremony held on the Tuesday night program of The Creekside Gospel Music Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The Diamond Awards honor the achievements of Southern Gospel, Christian Country, and Bluegrass Artists, Radio Personalities and Songwriters.

The award show will begin promptly at 8:00 PM at The Smoky Mountain Convention Center, 4010 Parkway Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You are invited to come and celebrate with us.

Thank you to Shane and Travis Roark, Chapel Valley and Brandon Bearden, Kenny Interactive Media for your amazing work in sharing this experience live for everyone who could not be here.