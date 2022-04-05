The Bates Family are excited to announce that Tenor vocalist Phil Perry from Orange, VA will be joining their ministry team. His debut concert will be after the Easter holiday. ” I am excited to join this wonderful family, I have admired the integrity of their ministry for years now. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds.” Phil stated ”

Group owner Tim Bates stated ” This decision is bitter sweet for LaDonna and I as we thought our daughter Laykin would be holding down the third vocalist postion for a while, turns out she would like to be involved with a more behind the scenes roll for our ministry, so we will honor her wishes 100%”.

Phil Perry brings with him a seasoned Tenor vocal that blends right in with the polished, powerful sound that The Bates Family have become known for.

Please pray for us as we enter in this exciting chapter of our ministry. And if we are in your area, come on out and meet this wonderful addition to our family.