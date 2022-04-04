This Week on Gospel Music Today April 3 2022
Jim Quales is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of April 3. Ken
and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature
Group is New Salem, and Jean reviews new recordings by Divine 3, Caleb
Howard, and The LeFevre Quartet. An article from Country Cross Roads
magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is
Gospel Music Fanfair, Molded Clay Quartet, Glorybound Quartet and the Down
East Boys. The show features exclusive concert video of The pine Rridge
Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Gilbert, SC, and a visit
to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Booth
Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Bixby, OK. A new
music video by 2nd Chance Ministries is also on the show this week.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website,
http://www.gospelmusictoday.co