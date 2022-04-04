This Week on Gospel Music Today April 3 2022

Jim Quales is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of April 3. Ken

and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature

Group is New Salem, and Jean reviews new recordings by Divine 3, Caleb

Howard, and The LeFevre Quartet. An article from Country Cross Roads

magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is

Gospel Music Fanfair, Molded Clay Quartet, Glorybound Quartet and the Down

East Boys. The show features exclusive concert video of The pine Rridge

Boys, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Gilbert, SC, and a visit

to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Booth

Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Bixby, OK. A new

music video by 2nd Chance Ministries is also on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m