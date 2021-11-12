The Collingsworth Family Celebrates Christmas and a YouTube Milestone

Nashville, TN – Christmas is a special time for family to gather and celebrate. If you are The Collingsworth Family, you start that celebration early and capture performances for fans and friends to share! For the 2021 Christmas season, they have released two projects with StowTown Records: A True Family Christmas, a DVD production of their highly acclaimed Christmas album, and Kim Collingsworth’s piano album Simply Christmas, which is available for the first time on digital platforms.

While these are early Christmas gifts for us, The Collingsworth Family received a gift of their own last week when they reached a monumental milestone: 100,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel! This is truly a testament to the endless effort they have put into creating and uploading video content for several years. Because a lot of the videos are live performance videos, one might assume that the concert experience at home is the driving factor of the channel growth. But comments in the videos show that the encouragement and blessings received from the songs themselves, as well as the passionate delivery from The Collingsworth Family, are what drive fans to their YouTube channel. Long-time producer and friend, Wayne Haun, shares, “When I first met The Collingsworth Family years ago, I knew they were something special. I knew they had a special talent and a special anointing placed upon them. Now I’m glad that thousands and thousands of others around the world are seeing it as well.”

Phil and Kim Collingsworth recognize the specific work and planning that went into this achievement. “Will Blair and Emily Raynes have worked tirelessly over the past two years, building, building, and building our YouTube channel through very high quality content and promotion. This was a major milestone for us, in the growth pattern the Lord has allowed us to enjoy over the past two years.”

One can hope that today’s release of A True Family Christmas DVD will eventually yield even more YouTube video content from The Collingsworth Family. During the summer of 2021, The Collingsworth Family created a Christmas wonderland before a capacity crowd at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. With cameras rolling, they masterfully presented the intricate arrangements of beloved Christmas carols and compelling jazz arrangements of new Christmas songs, all laced with the harmonies and blend for which The Collingsworth Family is known. Phil Collingsworth reflects, “This live concert setting of our Christmas Tour program embodies everything we put into the creation of A True Family Christmas album: a festive atmosphere, a full live orchestra and band, plus Christmas lights and trees – it’s just Christmas on steroids!” As always, the unapologetic message throughout was the true reason for the season: the birth of the Christ Child. Full orchestra and a live band complement the vocals and make this Christmas DVD one that families will pull out and include as part of their Christmas traditions year after year. You can purchase A True Family Christmas DVD, distributed by Provident/Sony Distribution, at retail music outlets worldwide.

In 2009, multi-award winning pianist Kim Collingsworth released the piano solo album Simply Christmas. Today, this fan-favorite seasonal project is available for the first time at all digital music outlets. “This unique, piano-only project was something I recorded to give folks gentle, simple Christmas melodies that could float throughout their homes during the season of celebration,” remarks Kim. “The arrangements were intentionally kept simple so that they could be used as background music for parties or just to set the mood for a beautiful Christmas candlelit dinner.” Simply Christmas is digitally distributed worldwide by Provident/Sony Distribution, and can be downloaded or streamed HERE.

In support of A True Family Christmas, The Collingsworth Family will be making tour stops throughout November & December in 20 different cities. Visit their website for a complete list of tour dates.

A True Family Christmas DVD Track Listing:

Christmas Spirit Medley

Carol of the Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Carol Sing-Along

Let There Be Peace on Earth

I Call Him Lord

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

I’ll Make Him a Home in My Heart

Christmas Like We Mean It

Sleigh Ride

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

The Story of the First Christmas

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Home for Christmas Medley

Another Christmas Closer

Isn’t That Why He Came?

Silent Night

Mary, Did You Know?

Hallelujah Chorus

Joy to the World



Simply Christmas Track Listing:

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Deck the Halls

What Child Is This?

O Come, All Ye Faithful

I Saw Three Ships

I Wonder As I Wander

Mary, Did You Know?

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Joy to the World

Carol of the Bells

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

White Christmas

Winter Wonderland

Let It Snow

The Christmas Waltz

The Christmas Song

Mary’s Boy Child

Away In A Manger

O Holy Night