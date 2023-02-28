The Down East Boys hope to uplift hearts with There’s A Song For That

Arden, North Carolina (February 28, 2023) — The Down East Boys broke new ground for Southern Gospel in January with the release of “Celebration At The Empty Grave,” the first song from Sonlite Records to be presented in the immersive spatial audio of Dolby Atmos. Now, as the song makes its way up the charts, the quartet is announcing the upcoming release of There’s A Song For That, a six-song EP that touches on a variety of themes even as it focuses on the unique ability of music to reach hearts with Christ’s message of salvation.

The album — now available for pre-order, add or save ahead of its April 21 release — loses no time in getting to the point, open with lead singer Ricky Carden’s delivery of the title track, a country-flavored look at the power of Gospel songs:

When it feels like the enemy steals your victory

Remember in your heart there rings a melody

If you’re down, you can sing a chorus of “love lifted me”

And if you’re bound, sing “glory to God, He set me free”

No matter what you’re facing, what kind of day you’ve had

There’s a song for that

And, indeed, the rest of the set offers just such songs, whether in the majestic ballad, “Love Worth Dying For,” which features glistening orchestration, sympathetic piano from GRAMMY-nominated producer Jeff Collins and a soulful performance by tenor Doug Pittman, or in the similarly full-bodied closer, “Until He Comes,” a Dottie Rambo classic that contrasts Carden’s and Pittman’s voices in a meditation on perseverance, hope and the assurance of God’s grace. And with “The Song Of The Redeemed,” a snappy reminder that there’s a “song of freedom for all that will believe” sung by the full quartet, and the thoughtful “Song About Going Home,” where central insights are shared by Pittman, bass Alex Utech and baritone Daryl Paschal, the deep truth of the title is fully revealed:

Just imagine the sound

In that glorious place

As the saints are singing

To Jesus face to face

There are anthems being lifted

Around the Savior’s throne

But the one song you won’t hear

Is a song about going home

From start to finish, then, There’s A Song For That amply fulfills the vision described by Ricky Carden, who says, “Songs have always had a way of lifting our hearts on the tough days and helping us rejoice on good days. This project reminds us that in every day of our lives, no matter where we are, ‘There’s a song for that!’”

Pre-order, add or save There’s A Song For That HERE.

