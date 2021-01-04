The Dubbeld Family, “Through It All” Happy Monday!

Written by scoopsnews on January 4, 2021 – 6:05 am -

“Through it all, I’ve learned to trust…”

This song is a powerful testimony of what so many of us have experienced this past year.

Check out this video by the Mark Dubbeld Family.

The song, also current radio single is promoted by Vonda Armstrong and Hey Y’all Media

The song “Through It All” that was written by the Great American Gospel singer Andrae Crouch, is on the Mark Dubbeld Family album, “Changeless”. The family is very excited to be sharing this song on the Song Garden Music Group Label, The project was produced and orchestrated by the very talented, and gifted Trey Ivy. The Mark Dubbeld Family from Moneta Virginia, are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel Music and impacting lives with a song to sing, a word to write, and a call to answer. The Family consists of Mark and Janene along with their children, Elena 23 yrs, Channing 18 yrs and Britton 15 yrs old. Each of them play an active role in the ministry. Follow the group on Facebook @ MarkDubbeldFamily.

For More Information: Contact The Group at WWW.MARKDUBBELDFAMILY.COM

