The Event Center at Roto-Rooter Presents A Christmas Concert featuring Phil Cross with special guest Clearvision, Lance Driskell Music and Joyful Hearts Ministry. Phil Cross is one of the most prolific Christian music composers of the past three decades! He has dedicated most of his life to writing and sharing encouraging songs that come from a lifetime of encounters with God. Known as the “Songwriter of Songwriters,” he is a master storyteller who connects with all ages to convey a vast array of musical styles and his genuine approach lifts up generations of people all over the world. The Event Center at Roto-Rooter is proud to bring this free Christmas concert to our community. We look forward to seeing you as we celebrate Jesus!

