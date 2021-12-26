The Gatlin Brothers Celebrate 45 Years as Grand Ole Opry Members

Nashville, Tenn. — This Saturday, Christmas Day, legendary country group Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers will hit a major career milestone: 45 years as members of the Grand Ole Opry. The GRAMMY® Award-winning brothers were officially inducted into the Opry family on Dec. 25, 1976.

“One of the very happiest days of our lives was 45 years ago, Christmas Day, when the folks at the Grand Ole Opry asked us to be members of their family,” explains Larry. “We are grateful and honored every time we walk on that stage. God Bless you all and Merry Christmas!”

Last week, the brothers celebrated the occasion while performing on a special Christmas edition of the Opry’s broadcast. Backstage, the Gatlins were presented with a cake and special Hatch Show Prints to commemorate their upcoming 45th anniversary as members of the historic institution.