The Harvesters announce new member

The Harvesters is excited to announce that Mark Swinson has joined the quartet as our new bass singer. Since the mid-1990’s, Mark has traveled with several local and regional groups, primarily singing bass with Called Out Ministries from Eastern NC for 10 years then after a brief time off the road he joined Curtis Hyler & Jubilation, with whom he also sang bass for almost another 10 years.

Mark comes to The Harvesters filling the vacancy left by bass singer Mark Hoggard. Danny Parker of The Harvesters states, ”We are excited to have Mark as a member of The Harvesters. He will be assisting with our sound system along with singing bass. Mark is a great bass singer with a wonderful testimony and we are looking forward to sharing the stage with Mark.

Mark is married to Katrina with an anniversary date of November 6, 1998. Mark & Katrina have 4 beautiful children – Chelsea, twins Caleb & Haley, and Allie. With a college freshman, 2 high school juniors, and junior-high 7th grader, Katrina is fulfilling the desire God placed in her heart as a child to be a stay-at-home mom and a school teacher by home schooling all 4 children since kindergarten. Mark’s desire to use his talents for the Lord drive him to serve in his local church as a sound technician and alongside his wife as a 2nd grade Bible study leader; but he feels most at home when he has the opportunity to share the stage with three other God-serving men in a southern gospel quartet. Mark resides in Grifton, NC which is located in the eastern part of North Carolina.

The Harvesters ask you to help us in welcoming Mark and his family to The Harvesters family. We would also like to invite you to come out and enjoy this new season of music and ministry for The Harvesters.

Danny Parker/The Harvesters