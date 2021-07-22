The Jordan Family Band Performed The National Anthem at Truist Park

Southern Gospel Music industry fan favorite THE JORDAN FAMILY BAND performed The National Anthem on Friday night, July 16 th , 2021 at TRUIST PARK – home of The Atlanta Braves!

Known for family harmonies and iconic rich tones, their performance was rock solid. The group stated. “What a great experience, and true honor it was to perform The National Anthem at our hometown, Atlanta Braves”.

The Dominion Agency President, Michael Davis, added. “The Jordan Family Band continues to move crowds with an impeccable love of God and Country. We are blessed to have them on our artist roster”.

This award winning, song charting, mold breaking, and fan favorite artist continues to create an amazing

platform gospel delivery. Congratulations on this honor!