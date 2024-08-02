The Lore Family’s “By Grace” takes inspiration from a familiar song

Arden, North Carolina — Their first single of the year, “Jesus Does,” is just making its way onto the Southern Gospel charts now, but Horizon Records recording artists, The Lore Family, have been keeping fans happy with new music all along. And their latest release, “By Grace,” is not just a riveting performance that features Fayth Lore Whisnant’s supple, expressive voice over a keyboard-driven arrangement by producer Roger Talley, but imagery that links the Darren Lore co-write to a centuries-old foundational hymn. As Darren tells it:

“‘Amazing Grace’ is one of the most powerful and familiar songs ever written. Its anointed lyrics are embedded in the fabric of our Christian faith.

“The first verse of ‘Amazing Grace’ was used as a template by the writers for the first verse of ‘By Grace’:

I was the hopeless who thought I’d never be found;

Blinded by darkness ’til I heard a glorious sound.

Call me unworthy, so undeserving-

But there at the cross my life turned around.

“Jesus died for the unworthy and the undeserving. He laid down His life for the wretch and the rebel. By His unmerited favor, He frees and forgives the sinner. By His grace, He searches and finds the wayward, the wearisome and the wounded. ‘By Grace’, He lifts the broken out of their horrible pits. Jesus brings the wanderer into His family and sets them apart for His service. He justifies them through His atoning sacrifice. He saves the soul to the utmost through His amazing grace.

“’By Grace’ you can hear your own name being called. The Father wants to know you and for you to know Him. He waits to shower you with His grace. You can add your name to a long list of the worst types of sinners. You can even try to discredit your value of being saved based upon your past. But Jesus still desires to have a relationship with you. He died for you. You have not sinned too much that you cannot be pardoned. He sees what you can become ‘By Grace’. Join the family of God today, ‘By Grace’. He is our salvation, strength and soon-coming Savior. Say with the multitudes who’ve already been turned around by the cross that you are freed, found and forgiven ‘By Grace’!”

Listen to “By Grace” HERE.