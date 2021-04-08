FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Mark Dubbeld Family Release New Single to Radio “Things Are Gonna Change Someday”

(Nashville, TN April 8, 2021)

The Mark Dubbeld Family are releasing a new single from Song Garden Music Group & Hey Y’all Media called “Things Are Gonna Change Someday” to radio nationwide. The family continues to see exciting growth in radio outreach with now over 10 top 40 singles and two number one songs to Southern Gospel Music Charts.

The song is a fun and upbeat feeling single to lift your soul….Janene Dubbeld mother of the family group says “The song simply is a song of encouragement that today is not forever. We have so much to look forward to! Keep your eyes on Jesus.”

https://youtu.be/3CCLP8wFLpc

“Every radio station and Internet radio streaming station means the world to our ministry. The DJ’s who play the music help us reach more people for the cause of Christ.” States Mark Dubbeld, owner of the family group.

The Mark Dubbeld Family just finished a 9 week tour to Georgia, Florida and Louisiana. The tour was blessed by God and made many new friends as we relaunched its full-time ministry after the pandemic of 2020. Grateful for the hand of God and His provision. We look forward to seeing you in a 2021 concert near your hometown.

About

The Mark Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel. Mark Dubbeld has a long history in Gospel music and stands with his wife Janene who is an accomplished writer. As parents, Mark and Janene love the music but most especially the message. They have raised 5 children, of which 3 are part of the family ministry, Elena, Channing, and Britton. It is their desire to give glory to God, as they have a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

For Booking & More Information visit their Website www.markdubbeldfamily.com

“Like” The Mark Dubbeld Family on Facebook. Follow on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter

Song Garden Music Group

www.songgardenmusicgroup.com

Hey Y’all Media

www.heyyallmedia.com