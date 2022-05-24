THE NELONS BEGIN NEW ERA OF LIVE PERFORMANCES WITH JRA FAITH PARTNERSHIP

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Gospel Music Hall of Fame members and Daywind recording artists The Nelons are beginning a new era of concert performances with the announcement of a booking partnership with JRA Faith. The agency will help facilitate the award-winning family group’s growing number of shows in performing arts centers and theatres, along with churches, festivals and conferences where they have been mainstays for decades.

JRA Faith will be booking The Nelons’ popular “Americana Tour,” “Winter’s Carol Christmas Tour,” and “Be Our Guest Tour,” along with stand-alone performances.

“JRA Faith is excited to welcome The Nelons to our agency,” said Jeff Roberts, president, JRA Faith. “They have been legends in the Southern Gospel genre going all the way back to 1977, and with their loyal fanbase and strong history of repeat performances, they are a great addition to our roster.”

“We are honored to be joining the stellar roster of JRA Faith,” said The Nelons’ Jason Clark. “We have long admired their team’s commitment to excellence as they create and support state of the art performances from many of our industry’s leaders. In the last few years, we have seen our Americana and Christmas outings draw many new fans, and we have a vision for making these tours better than ever. This new relationship will help us do that.”

