The Old Paths Announce Departure of Daniel Ashmore

Nashville, TN – The Old Paths have announced the departure of long-time bass singer, Daniel Ashmore.

Daniel Ashmore originally joined the quartet in 2011, and throughout the years has proven to be an integral part of the group’s well-rounded harmony and a delight to have on the road. While he still has a deep passion for Southern Gospel and the countless friends he made along the way, Daniel was recently offered a position within his home church and feels as though the Lord has called him to take a step of faith into this new opportunity. Tim Rackley, Doug Roark and Steve Ladd, the other members of the quartet, are all incredibly supportive of this new venture, and wish Daniel the very best in the days ahead.

The Old Paths will begin accepting applications from qualified bass singers interested in joining the quartet. Submissions including a resume/bio, picture and vocal demo can be sent to contact@theoldpathsonline.com

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Old Paths on social media, or visit theoldpathsonline.com.

