The Top Ten Diamond Awards Have Been Announced

Coastal Media and SGNScoops present the Top Ten nominees for the 2021 Diamond Awards, for all fans, artists and industry personnel to vote for the winner.

“We are thrilled to present the list of nominees for this year’s Diamond Awards,” says Patz. “There are well-deserving artists in each category and I encourage every fan and industry member to vote for their favorites. It’s going to be a great year for the awards!”

Fans will now vote in each category and the Winners will be announced at Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2021 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. . Awards will be presented in a gala presentation at the 2021 Diamond Awards Show , held on October 26th, 2021.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention features daily showcases, evening concerts, midnight prayer, and several special events during the week. Order your VIP tickets HERE

The voting site for the top ten Diamond Award nominees can be found on the SGNScoops website here.

For more information on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the 2021 Diamond Awards ceremony, as well as accommodations and VIP tickets, contact Rob Patz at 425 754 1147. More information can also be found on the Creekside Gospel Music Convention Facebook page.

