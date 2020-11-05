THE WILLIAMSONS ANNOUNCE “GIVE THEM JESUS” CONTEST

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on November 5, 2020 – 11:16 am -

Multi-Diamond Award winning group, The Williamsons, in conjunction with their new single

“Give Them Jesus,” have announced a contest where listeners can win a prize package

including CDs, DVDs, hats, t-shirts, and more which is valued at $500.00.

Comprised of Donnie Williamson, Lisa Williamson, Bo Chesser, Darin Hebert, with special

appearances by Sadie and Olivia Williamson, The Williamsons live by their mission statement

that they “will share the Gospel through music in order to see the lost come to Christ, the

Christian uplifted, and provide quality Christian entertainment all for the glory of God.” They

have traveled countless miles, traversing the United States and proclaiming the message of

Jesus Christ through song. They have engaged in several missions trips to the Philippines,

Nicaragua, and Kenya, and forever impacting over 25,000 lives.

For The Williamsons, “Give Them Jesus” is more than just a song, more than just a contest –

it’s a way of life.

In order to qualify, listeners simply need to contact their local radio station, ask them to play

“Give Them Jesus,” and guess who the guest vocalists are on the second verse of the song.

To enter the contest, go to https://familymusicgroup.com/williamsons-contest and fill out the

entry form containing your name and contact information as well as your guess regarding the

guest vocalists!

Winners will be drawn at random and announced on November 25, 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related