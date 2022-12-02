The Wisecarvers meditate on true meaning of Christmas in “Wrapped In Red”

Arden, North Carolina — Rather than close the book on 2022 with the October release of their most recent single for Horizon Records, “Stay Home,” The Wisecarvers are sharing one more song with listeners in “Wrapped In Red,” a grateful, graceful meditation on the true significance and celebration of Christ’s birth.

Written and sung by Chase Wisecarver, with Kaila and Dustin Wisecarver adding warmly supportive harmonies over an arrangement led by producer Jeff Collins’ piano, “Wrapped In Red” offers a gentle yet insistent reminder of what truly counts in the holiday, summed up in the chorus’s simple, direct acknowledgement:

“He just wants my heart wrapped in red

The perfect shade of crimson

For the blood that He shed

Nothing I could offer Him would seem to be enough

But He said all He wants is my love

And this heart wrapped in red”

“It seems now Christmas has gotten so commercialized people often forget the true reason for the season,” notes Chase Wisecarver. “We give and receive gifts, have Christmas dinners, wonder what Santa will bring, and sometimes let all of that overshadow the most important thing — Christmas is the celebration of the birthday of Christ our King. I’ve wondered what we could give to our King for His birthday. There’s nothing greater we could give Him than our hearts wrapped in red with the blood He shed for us on Calvary.”

Listen to “Wrapped In Red” HERE.

