This Is Why I’m Thankful

There’s a song heard at camp meetings throughout the south that applies to so many believers, simply titled “THANKFUL.” After facing a global life changing pandemic with such turmoil in our world today and with thanksgiving is upon us, this song rings true to every blood bought child of the king.

The chorus is simple and to the point.

“This is why I’m thankful, why I sing, pray and shout

God put something in my heart that I can shout about

thankful ’cause He heard my prayers and answered them one day

I’m thankful ’cause He saved me in that good old fashioned way”

Classic Artists’ Charlie Griffin exclaims, “I am thankful for life’s blessings, God’s grace and mercy. I am thankful for my health and the energy to continue sharing the good news in music and spoken word. Blessed with a loving family and friends that support and encourage me. Thankful for the artists in our music family that know who they are singing about and are exceptional in their music. One thing is for sure, God is still in the blessing business to those that believe.”

Pine Ridge Boys’ Larry Stewart says, “I most thankful for the blood of Jesus Christ. The blood that was shed for me. Thankful for Gods amazing grace. God has blessed the Pine Ridge Boys in so many ways. Even though Covid may have slowed us down a little bit, it never slowed God down. He is in control. Every day I thank God for the men that he has brought my way to help spread the message in song. Everybody has a story to tell, and we are thankful that God has allowed us to tell ours.

Clacy Williams of the Gospel Harmony Boys states, “Thanksgiving for The Gospel Harmony Boys brings reflection and appreciation for the many blessings that God provides. For our amazing families and “home” time with them; for the wonderful people to whom we sing; for the pastors and promoters with whom we are privileged to work; and for God’s love that drives us, His Son who saves us and His Spirit that abides with us, we are most thankful. During this holiday season, our prayer is that God will bless as you give thanks to Him and celebrate the gift of His Son who lovingly gave everything for each of us.”

George Shelton of the Sheltons, “We’ve come through a lot with the pandemic and the loss of our girls in the last year or so. But one thing holds true. God is faithful. In every situation, God has given us comfort, strength, grace and mercy. We are truly thankful for our family, friends and yes, those little things in life we just sometimes take for granted. They are too numerous to mention but they are part of our daily lives. Oh, I am thankful for coffee.”

From Tommy Murdock, “I’m so thankful for being born in the greatest place on earth. I’m thankful for the family God allowed me to be raised by and teach me about Jesus! I could never be able to thank God enough for the gift of SALVATION given to me, and to anyone else who will receive it!! Thank you Jesus!”

Judy Pardue of the Sounds of Victory shares, “The Sounds Of Victory are thankful for our health. (could be better, LOL) We are also thanking you, our family, and friends, and for all the churches & Pastors that open their door to us and allow us to minister in song. But most of all we are Thankful to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for our salvation, and for loving us when we were so unlovable.”

The Chordsmen Quartet’s Jerry Jennings exclaims, “The most important thing to remember is that Hod gave his Son Jesus Christ for our freedom. That’s what I am most thankful for. As far as The Chordsmen Quartet we have so much to be thankful for In the last 8 years that we have been traveling, God has given us the honor to sing with some of the best group and lead us to make some lifelong friendships. We have been nominated and won several awards and we are so thankful to our friends for their prayers, support and votes of confidence for our hard work. Our prayers are that God will continue to bless all of you.”

Douglas Davis of Inheritance shares, “We still have our health, our family and our ministry is vibrant. God’s blessing and using us in a special way. We are excited as we go into next year. God is blessing and for that we are thankful.”

From West Virginia Jay Humphreys Trio’s founder Jay Humphrey says, “I am thankful I am saved and so is my family. I appreciate the Classic Artists music family we have and the ministry that God has bestowed on us to sing and tell about his love. He is a mighty big and good God. Thankful for our family, friends and those who support us. Thankful to live in America where we can sing, worship and be free. There’s so much to say, but I am most thankful for Jesus!”

No matter what you are going through today, there is something to be thankful for in your life. There is something to be THANKFUL for regardless. In many cases it is the simple things of life, the things we take for granted. So today, just look around and see the good things and know this Thanksgiving you are not alone. Christ is walking with you, all the way.