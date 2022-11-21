This Week on Gospel Music Today 11-21-2022

Kenna Turner West is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of
November 20. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is The Millers, and Jean reviews new recordings
by Galloway and Company and Steve Warren. An article from Singing News
magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is The
Sound, the Wisecarvers, Fields of Grace and the Diamond Awards. The show
features exclusive concert video of The Shirah Brothers, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Chattanooga, TN, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Eagle’s Wings, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN. Videos on the show this
week are Danni Ghana and the Cavaliers.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in
Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for
Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,
Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,
IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah,
GA, and Morganton, NC. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is on
Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now
at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com