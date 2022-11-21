This Week on Gospel Music Today 11-21-2022

Kenna Turner West is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of

November 20. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is The Millers, and Jean reviews new recordings

by Galloway and Company and Steve Warren. An article from Singing News

magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is The

Sound, the Wisecarvers, Fields of Grace and the Diamond Awards. The show

features exclusive concert video of The Shirah Brothers, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Chattanooga, TN, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Eagle’s Wings, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN. Videos on the show this

week are Danni Ghana and the Cavaliers.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah,

GA, and Morganton, NC. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is on

Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now

at the Gospel Music Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com