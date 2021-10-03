This Week on Gospel Music Today

The members of The Fairfield Four are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of October 3. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is The Kinsmen, and Jean reviews a new recording by Tommy Murdock. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is 11th Hour, Ronnie Hinson and Godsey Media Management, The Old Paths and 8th Street. The show features exclusive concert video of Common Bond Quartet, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Chris Golden, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Jefferson City, MO. A new music video by Master’s Voice is also on the show this week in addition to videos by The Dove Brothers and Vintage Blackwood Brothers.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today website www.gospelmusictoday.com