This Week on Gospel Music Today 8 15 2022

The members of Sound Street are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of August 14. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is The Tennessee River Boys, and Jean

reviews new recordings by Heart 2 Heart, The Williamsons, and The Judith

Montgomery Family. An article from Cashbox magazine about Donna Kilmurray

is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Les Butler’s

Real Southern Gospel Quartet, Carolina the Band, 3 Heath Brothers and

Rodney Griffin. The show features exclusive concert video of Jim Sheldon

and Keith Barkley and Family Tradition, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Somerset, KY, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives

for an exclusive video of Abundance Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK. The show also features a video by the

Gospel Harmony Boys.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com.

Abundant TV