This Week on Gospel Music Today April 10 2022
The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today
for the week of April 10. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is Evidence Quartet, and Jean reviews
new recordings by Messiah’s Call and Ozark Revival. An article from
Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show
features exclusive concert video of Chritian Crossroads, recorded by
Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Fort MIll, SC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Mark209, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co