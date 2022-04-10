This Week on Gospel Music Today April 10 2022

The members of The Troy Burns Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today

for the week of April 10. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Evidence Quartet, and Jean reviews

new recordings by Messiah’s Call and Ozark Revival. An article from

Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show

features exclusive concert video of Chritian Crossroads, recorded by

Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Fort MIll, SC, and a visit to the Gospel

Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Mark209, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m