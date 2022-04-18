This Week on Gospel Music Today April 17 2022

This Week on Gospel Music Today

The members of Master’s Voice are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of April 17. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is The Rangers Quartet, and Jean reviews new

recordings by Dean and The Talleys. An article from AbsolutelyGospel.com

is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive

concert video of The Dixie Echoes, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for

an exclusive video of GloryWay Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00

PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV

schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,

Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,

Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,

Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today

is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.com

Related