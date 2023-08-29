This Week on Gospel Music Today August 28

The members of Sound Street are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the

week of August 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is The Knight Family, and Jean reviews

new a recording by The Parnells. An article from Christian Voice magazine

is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Sojourner

Quartet, The Guardians, Sean Barber and Triumphant Quartet and 11th Hour.

The show features a new music video from The Gospel Harmony Boys,

exclusive concert video of The Williamsons, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of Soul’d Out, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

