This Week on Gospel Music Today August 28

The members of Sound Street are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of August 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is The Knight Family, and Jean reviews
new a recording by The Parnells. An article from Christian Voice magazine
is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is Sojourner
Quartet, The Guardians, Sean Barber and Triumphant Quartet and 11th Hour.
The show features a new music video from The Gospel Harmony Boys,
exclusive concert video of The Williamsons, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of Soul’d Out, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The
Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local
TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,
AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,
Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West
Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,
WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,
www.gospelmusictoday.com.