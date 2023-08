SGN Scoops is excited to partner with Abundant TV to feature the video from the up and coming Christian music artist Mercy’s Won for the month of September. The song is called In the Sweet Forever.

To find the full length interview of Mercy’s Won on The Inside Scoop with Rob Patz on Abundant TV, go to the Abundant TV Specials section and watch it on demand.

For booking engagements, please contact 720-955-9129 or mercyswon@gmail.com.

