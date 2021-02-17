JORDAN FAMILY BAND SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT

Waynesville, N.C. – The Jordan Family Band has signed an exclusive booking agreement with The Dominion Agency. Following the passing of Josh Jordan’s father in October of 2009, the family soon turned to music as a source for peace and comfort. It was during this healing process the Jordan Family Band was formed.

Many things set this family apart, but most notably their ability of performing with live instrumentation and unparalleled family harmony. This family creates a unique worship experience appealing to all age groups.

Josh and Hutch play guitar, Randa is on piano and Alex is on drums. However, this family is known for a plethora of instrumental talents.

Vocals include an array of Josh, Randa, Hutch, Heather Rose (wife of Hutch) and Alex. Youngest son, Grant, is still a tad timid but the family feels confident he will join them on the platform soon.

Hailing from the great state of Georgia, their 2021 tour schedule will be June – October.

To learn more about The Dominion Agency and their artists, please visit: www.dominionagency.com or call 828-454-5900. Visit The Jordan Family Band online to learn more about this acclaimed gospel music family: www.jordanfamilyband.com.

