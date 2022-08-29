This Week on Gospel Music Today August 29 2022

Billy Blackwood is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of August

28. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Divine 3, and Jean reviews new recordings by Living Faith

Quartet, Tracey Rhodes, and Jimmy Reno. An article from Christian Voice

magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is 11th

Hour, the Pine Ridge Boys, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound and the

Inspirationals Quartet. The show features exclusive concert video of The

Pathfinders, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and

a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The

Blackwood Brothers, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis,

TN. Brian Free & Assurance and The Gospel Harmony Boys have videos on the

show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 1:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for

Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS,

Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy,

IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, and Morganton, NC. The

current edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV,

AllNationsTV, WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music

Today website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m.