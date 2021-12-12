This Week on Gospel Music Today December 12 2021
The Griffins are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of December
12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The
Feature Group is Appointed Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by
Jordan’s Shore and The Hyssongs. An article from SGN Scoops magazine is
the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the Booth
Brothers, the Hall Sisters, the Mark Dubbeld Family and Folenius. The
show features exclusive concert video of Heart 2 Heart, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music
Today Archives for an exclusive video of Mark209, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Nashville, TN. Other videos this week are Sherry Anne,
the King’s Heralds and the Gibbons Family.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co