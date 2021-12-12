This Week on Gospel Music Today December 12 2021

The Griffins are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of December

12. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Appointed Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by

Jordan’s Shore and The Hyssongs. An article from SGN Scoops magazine is

the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the Booth

Brothers, the Hall Sisters, the Mark Dubbeld Family and Folenius. The

show features exclusive concert video of Heart 2 Heart, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music

Today Archives for an exclusive video of Mark209, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Nashville, TN. Other videos this week are Sherry Anne,

the King’s Heralds and the Gibbons Family.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m