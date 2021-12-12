A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour Keeps Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Swingin’ through the Holiday Season!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four-time GRAMMY®-nominated vocal group, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound, keeps on swingin’ through the holidays bringing Christmas cheer to audiences with their A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour.

The Internationally renowned and beloved quartet’s vocal excellence is on full display during the tour, performing songs from the release, backed by a three-piece jazz band and harkeing back to the sounds of The Four Freshmen and Tony Bennett.

Released in 2019, A Jazzy Little Christmas was the group’s first holiday release in 10 years. The project united the group with Tony Bennett’s musical director, Billy Stritch, along with award-winning producer, Wayne Haun, and featured some of New York’s finest musicians.

The evening will feature songs from the project as well as beloved classics. Audiences can expect to hear favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day” as well as new songs such as “Christmas in Manhattan.” The evening truly has moments of joy for everyone – “from one to ninety-two!”

Remaining Dates for A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour

DEC 12, 2021 – COLLEGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE – Olathe, KS

DEC 14, 2021 – PACKARD MUSIC HALL – Warren, OH

DEC 17, 2021 – HONEYWELL CENTER – Wabash, IN

DEC 18, 2021 – THE BLAKESLEE CENTER’S FARMERS BANK THEATRE – Middleport, OH

DEC 19, 2021 – LIVING WORD CHRISTIAN CHURCH – Newburgh, IN

DEC 21, 2021 – BOOT BARN HALL – Colorado Springs, CO

DEC 22, 2021 – BOOT BARN HALL – Colorado Springs, CO