This Week on Gospel Music Today February 13 2022

Ben and Andy Sharp of The Sharps are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of February 13. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Candy and Jeremy, and Jean reviews

new recordings by Michael Wayne Smith, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, and

Corky Long. An article from Cross Country USA magazine is the subject of

this week’s News Notes and In the News is Scotty Inman, the Perrys and

James Marvell. The show features exclusive concert video of Real Truth

Revival, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Inman, SC, and a

visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The

Inspirations, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Inman, SC.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m.