This Week on Gospel Music Today February 20 2022
The members of Southbound are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of February 20. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is The Combs Family, and Jean reviews
new recordings by The Villines Trio, The Journeys, and Battle Cry. An
article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News
Notes and In the News is the Pine Ridge Boys, Abraham Productions, the
Lore Family and the Diamond Awards. The show features exclusive concert
video of The Williamsons, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in
Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an
exclusive video of ClearVision Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Gilbert, SC. The show this week also features a very special
video about Ben Journey called “Just the Way I Am”.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co