This Week on Gospel Music Today February 6 2022

This Week on Gospel Music Today

Tribute Quartet is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of

February 6. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is Decision Trio, and Jean reviews new

recordings by Promise Trio and Joy Holden. An article from Singing News

magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features

exclusive concert video of Master Peace Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of The Freemans, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Moore, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m