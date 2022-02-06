This Week on Gospel Music Today February 6 2022
This Week on Gospel Music Today
Tribute Quartet is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of
February 6. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is Decision Trio, and Jean reviews new
recordings by Promise Trio and Joy Holden. An article from Singing News
magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features
exclusive concert video of Master Peace Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of The Freemans, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Moore, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co