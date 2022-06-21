This Week on Gospel Music Today For June 20

Wilburn and Wilburn are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of

June 19. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates.

The Feature Group is Keith Barkley Ministries, and Jean reviews a new

recordings by Sacred Harmony. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert

video of The King’s Heralds, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in

Marietta, GA, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an

exclusive video of The Ambassadors, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Broken Arrow, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00

PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV

schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,

Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,

Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,

Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today

is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.com

