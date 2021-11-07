This Week on Gospel Music Today For The Week Of November 7

The wives of the Memphis Quartet Show Board of Directors are the guests on

Gospel Music Today for the week of November 7. Ken and Jean Grady host

southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Brothers 4,

and Jean reviews new recordings by Jordan Amburn and Adoration and

Phillips & Banks. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject

of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the Primitive Quartet, David

Phelps, Tribute Quartet and The Griffins. The show features exclusive

concert video of The Dixie Echoes, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for

an exclusive video of GloryWay Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s

cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m