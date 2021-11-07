This Week on Gospel Music Today For The Week Of November 7
The wives of the Memphis Quartet Show Board of Directors are the guests on
Gospel Music Today for the week of November 7. Ken and Jean Grady host
southern gospel news and concert updates. The Feature Group is Brothers 4,
and Jean reviews new recordings by Jordan Amburn and Adoration and
Phillips & Banks. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject
of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the Primitive Quartet, David
Phelps, Tribute Quartet and The Griffins. The show features exclusive
concert video of The Dixie Echoes, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for
an exclusive video of GloryWay Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s
cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co