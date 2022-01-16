This Week on Gospel Music Today January 16 2022

Tim Menzies is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of January 16.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Crimson River Quartet, and Jean reviews new recordings by

Dean Newkirk, Lindsey Graham, and The Sharps. An article from Christian

Voice magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show features

exclusive concert video of Living Faith Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of The Inspirations, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m