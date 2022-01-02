This Week on Gospel Music Today January 2 2022

The members of The Siler Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of January 2. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates.

The Feature Group is Zion’s Way Quartet, and Jean reviews

new recordings by The Promise and Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of

Alabama. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this

week’s News Notes and In the News is Conrad Cook, the Paul Belcher

concerts, the Southwest Gospel Concerts and Gospel Music FanFair. The show

features exclusive concert video of Joyful Hearts, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music

Today Archives for an exclusive video of Gold City, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN. A new video by Southbound is also on

the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com