This Week on Gospel Music Today January 2 2022
The members of The Siler Family are the guests on Gospel Music Today for
the week of January 2. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates.
The Feature Group is Zion’s Way Quartet, and Jean reviews
new recordings by The Promise and Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of
Alabama. An article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this
week’s News Notes and In the News is Conrad Cook, the Paul Belcher
concerts, the Southwest Gospel Concerts and Gospel Music FanFair. The show
features exclusive concert video of Joyful Hearts, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Cullman, AL, and a visit to the Gospel Music
Today Archives for an exclusive video of Gold City, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN. A new video by Southbound is also on
the show this week.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.com