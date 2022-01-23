This Week on Gospel Music Today January 23 2022
The members of The Old Paths are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the
week of January 23. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is The Sojourner Quartet, and Jean
reviews new recordings by The Edwards Family and Dale Rochell. An article
from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes and
In the News is The Ball Brothers, SGMA, Gatlin Brothers and Hey Y’All
Media. The show features exclusive concert video of The Hyssongs, recorded
by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to the Gospel
Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Blackwood Brothers,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co