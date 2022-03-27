This Week on Gospel Music Today March 27 2022

The members of GloryWay Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for

the week of March 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and

concert updates. The Feature Group is Dixie Revival, and Jean reviews new

recordings by Fields of Grace, Duane Rizzo, and Tribute Quartet. An

article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News

Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Molded Clay Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Charlotte, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie

Echoes, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m