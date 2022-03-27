This Week on Gospel Music Today March 27 2022
The members of GloryWay Quartet are the guests on Gospel Music Today for
the week of March 27. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and
concert updates. The Feature Group is Dixie Revival, and Jean reviews new
recordings by Fields of Grace, Duane Rizzo, and Tribute Quartet. An
article from Singing News magazine is the subject of this week’s News
Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of Molded Clay Quartet,
recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Charlotte, NC, and a visit to
the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie
Echoes, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co