This Week on Gospel Music Today May 30 2022

The Goulds are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of May 29.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Chosen Road, and Jean reviews a new recording by Promised

Land Quartet. An article from SGN Scoops magazine is the subject of this

week’s News Notes. The show features exclusive concert video of The

Chordsmen, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN,

and a visit to the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of

The Blackwood Quartet, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Gilmer,

TX.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA and The Good Life 45 TV45 in

Orlando, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00

PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 PM. Check local TV

schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL,

Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR,

Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO,

Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current edition of Gospel Music Today

is online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m

