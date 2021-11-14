This Week on Gospel Music Today November 13

Sue Dodge is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week of November 14.

Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is The Hall Sisters, and Jean reviews new recordings by The

Griffith Family and Poet Voices. An article from Singing News magazine is

the subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is John Rulapaugh,

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, The Nelons, The Isaacs and Joseph

Habedank. The show features exclusive concert video of The Williamsons,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of The Ambassadors,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK. There is also a

new video by Jeanie Byrd Bailey on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m