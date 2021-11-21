This Week on Gospel Music Today November 21

The members of Carolina are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week

of November 21. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is The Joyful Hearts, and Jean reviews new

recordings by Mark209, Rhonda Richardson, and Pardoned. An article from

SGN Scoops magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show

features exclusive concert video of Gerald Crabb, recorded by Gospel Music

Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today

Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie Echoes, recorded by Gospel

Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on

Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday

at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,

Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.

Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,

Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today

website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co m