This Week on Gospel Music Today November 21
The members of Carolina are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week
of November 21. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert
updates. The Feature Group is The Joyful Hearts, and Jean reviews new
recordings by Mark209, Rhonda Richardson, and Pardoned. An article from
SGN Scoops magazine is the subject of this week’s News Notes. The show
features exclusive concert video of Gerald Crabb, recorded by Gospel Music
Today’s cameras in Pigeon Forge, TN, and a visit to the Gospel Music Today
Archives for an exclusive video of The Dixie Echoes, recorded by Gospel
Music Today’s cameras in Tulsa, OK.
The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM, and on
Roku on FFE TV Monday at 8:00 PM and AllNations TV Tuesday and Wednesday
at 6:30 PM. Check local TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC,
Bruce, MS, Phenix City, AL, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX.
Atlanta, TX, Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR,
Yakima, WA, West Plains, MO, Morganton, NC, and Orlando, FL. The current
edition of Gospel Music Today is online now at the Gospel Music Today
website, http://www.gospelmusictoday.co