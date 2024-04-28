This Week on Gospel Music Today – The Williamsons

The Williamsons are the guests on Gospel Music Today for the week of April

28. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert updates. The

Feature Group is Abundance Quartet, and Jean reviews a new recording by

Won Life. An article from Christian Voice magazine is the subject of this

week’s News Notes and In the News is Lori Wise, The Joyaires and The

Erwins. The show features exclusive concert video of Carolina the Band,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Stanley, NC, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of Jeff and Sheri

Easter, recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Broken Arrow, OK. A

new music video by High Road is also on the show this week.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

