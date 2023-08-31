Tiffany Chandler was invited to sing at the bi-annual North American Youth Congress, of the United Pentecostal Church

Tiffany Chandler, soloist and member of The Chandlers, was invited to sing at the bi-annual North American Youth Congress, of the United Pentecostal Church International. It was held on July 26-28, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO., with an attendance of approx. 36,000. She was also, awarded the Song of the Year, in the Myhoperadio.com Apostolic Music Awards and was nominated for the Female Vocalist of the Year. The awards ceremony was held on Friday evening, at the NAYC.

Tiffany has traveled in ministry, around the world with her family, since the age of 3. In the past year, Tiffany has released her first solo project, “Only Survivors Can Cry,” writing 8 of the 9 songs. Matthew Holt, of the Gaither Vocal Band, produced this incredible project with great expertise. She has launched several lyric videos on social media platforms.

Her ministry includes being honored to sing again, at the National Quartet Convention. She will be participating in the worship music and teaching a worship workshop on a missions trip, to the Philippines, in October. Tiffany is available for concerts and may be reached through her Facebook page, Tiffany Chandler Official. Her music is available on all major streaming platforms.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

