This Week on Gospel Music Today

Mark Green of Sacred Call is the guest on Gospel Music Today for the week

of September 3. Ken and Jean Grady host southern gospel news and concert

updates. The Feature Group is Purpose Quartet, and Jean reviews new a

recording by Johnathan Bond. An article from Singing News magazine is the

subject of this week’s News Notes and In the News is the Southern Gospel

Hall of Fame, Gold City and The Bibletones. The show features a music

video from Divinity Trio, exclusive concert video of Carolina The Band,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Memphis, TN, and a visit to

the Gospel Music Today Archives for an exclusive video of One Way Quartet,

recorded by Gospel Music Today’s cameras in Oxford, AL. Other videos this

week are the Reggie Saddler Family and The Songfellows.

The show is on WATC TV57 in Atlanta, GA, every Saturday at 1:30 PM and The

Good Life 45 TV45 in Orlando, FL, every Saturday at 12:30 PM. Check local

TV schedule for Louisville, KY, Lumberton, NC, Bruce, MS, Phenix City,

AL, Columbus, GA, Pontotoc, MS, Beaumont, TX, Tyler, TX. Atlanta, TX,

Morrilton, AR, Waycross, GA, Quincy, IL, The Dalles, OR, Yakima, WA, West

Plains, MO, Columbus, OH, Savannah, GA, and Morganton, NC. The current

edition of Gospel Music Today is on Roku channels FFE TV, AllNationsTV,

WOTG TV, Abundant TV, and online now at the Gospel Music Today website,

www.gospelmusictoday.com.

